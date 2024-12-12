Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Plans $0.73 Dividend

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.7283 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CANC opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

Get Tema Oncology ETF alerts:

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Oncology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Oncology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.