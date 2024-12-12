Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Plans $0.73 Dividend

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.7283 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.
Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance
Shares of CANC opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $30.11.
Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile
