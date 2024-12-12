Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. 1,112,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,514,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,225 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,775,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,167,000 after buying an additional 1,925,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,835,000 after buying an additional 2,284,347 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

