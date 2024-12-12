Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in November

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terumo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,977. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terumo has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

