Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in November

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terumo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,977. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terumo has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.
Terumo Company Profile
