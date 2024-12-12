TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$236.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$204.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.75.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$217.92 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$151.78 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The stock has a market cap of C$18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$197.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director John Pratt acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,212,793 in the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

