The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.49. 219,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.