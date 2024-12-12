The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
GCV stock remained flat at $4.03 on Thursday. 42,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,225. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
