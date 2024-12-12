The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

GCV stock remained flat at $4.03 on Thursday. 42,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,225. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 316.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

