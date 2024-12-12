The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on J. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.37. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

