The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lowered by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total value of $228,205.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,007,941.42. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,691. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

