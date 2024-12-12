Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 63,828 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.20. 351,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,714. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

