Tidal Investments LLC Has $15.17 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,502 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 188.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 992,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.