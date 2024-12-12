Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,657,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $836.73 billion, a PE ratio of 159.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.