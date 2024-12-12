Tidal Investments LLC Sells 618,320 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,320 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Core Scientific worth $39,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $93,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,278.29. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

