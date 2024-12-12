Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 11,579,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,541,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

