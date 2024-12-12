TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.66. 112,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 710,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

