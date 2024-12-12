Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.66. 38,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 40,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Toray Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

