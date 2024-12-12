Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 135,880 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,880 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $37,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 299.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 211.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,236,000 after buying an additional 1,648,350 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

