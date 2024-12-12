Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 88,592 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $63,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $217.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.80 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

