Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $58,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $478.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

