Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,067 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $43,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,521,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,203,386,000 after buying an additional 1,075,768 shares in the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,197,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,958.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.