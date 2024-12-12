Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68,254 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

