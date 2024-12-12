Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 416522969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Further Reading

