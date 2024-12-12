Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,399.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
TYHOF stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Toyota Tsusho has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.
About Toyota Tsusho
