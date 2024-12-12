Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,399.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

TYHOF stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Toyota Tsusho has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Get Toyota Tsusho alerts:

About Toyota Tsusho

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.