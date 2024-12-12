TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Update

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 508.5% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Performance

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

