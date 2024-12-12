Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.94.
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
