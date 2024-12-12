Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 276,532 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 204,117 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME opened at $29.00 on Thursday. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.09 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. GameStop’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,322,000 after buying an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GameStop by 46.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 270.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 41.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

