Tri Ri Asset Management Corp Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Tri Ri Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,507.55. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,309,091 shares of company stock worth $183,375,539. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.98 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $96.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $763.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

