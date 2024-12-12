Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.45 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.80 ($0.52). 2,253,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,548% from the average session volume of 136,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.53).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £89.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,140.00 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Diane McIntyre sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £23,520 ($30,003.83). 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

