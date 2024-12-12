Trinseo PLC Enters into Transaction Support Agreement – 8-K Filing Reveals

Trinseo PLC, a leading global materials solutions provider, recently disclosed the signing of a transaction support agreement in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement, dated December 9, 2024, involves the company and certain direct and indirect subsidiaries.

According to the filing made on December 10, 2024, the specifics of the Transaction Support Agreement and the corresponding transactions are outlined incompletely. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the actual Transaction Support Agreement, which has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 10.1 and is integral to understanding the complete details.

The filing further includes details under Item 9.01 regarding Financial Statements and Exhibits, where the Transaction Support Agreement, along with relevant parties involved, is elaborated upon. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File is embedded within the Inline XBRL document for reference.

While some schedules, exhibits, and attachments have been omitted as per regulatory requirements, the company assures that these can be made available to the Securities and Exchange Commission or its staff upon request.

Trinseo PLC, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TSE for its Ordinary Shares with a par value of $0.01 per share.

The filing was officially signed off by David Stasse, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Trinseo PLC, on December 11, 2024, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

