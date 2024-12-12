Trinseo PLC Enters into Transaction Support Agreement to Enhance Debt Maturities and Increase Liquidity

Trinseo PLC, a leading chemical company, made headlines on December 10, 2024, following the signing of a Transaction Support Agreement aimed at extending debt maturities and bolstering liquidity. The company, along with key subsidiaries, engaged in this agreement to strengthen its financial standing by securing the support of major creditors and noteholders.

The Transaction Support Agreement, entered into on December 9, 2024, involves multiple parties, including holders of senior notes due in 2029 and 2025, as well as lenders under credit agreements. Key components of the agreement include the issuance of new secured notes, the redemption of existing senior notes, and the restructuring of credit facilities.

Supporting noteholders owning a substantial portion of the outstanding 2029 Notes agreed to exchange their holdings for new 7.625% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due in 2029. Additionally, Trinseo announced plans to conduct an exchange offer and consent solicitation pertaining to these notes on December 13, 2024.

In an effort to improve liquidity, a new super priority revolving credit facility of $300 million is set to be established, subject to the completion of the Exchange Offer. Concurrently, amendments to existing credit agreements are expected to facilitate these new arrangements.

The company also disclosed its intention to redeem all outstanding 2025 Senior Notes at their nominal value plus accrued but unpaid interest, aimed to streamline its debt structure.

It is noted that the information presented is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. Trinseo emphasized that the Transaction Support Agreement is being filed to provide clarity on its terms, rather than to convey additional information about the involved parties.

The company’s forward-looking strategies, as outlined in the Transaction Support Agreement, signify a proactive effort to optimize its financial position and operational capabilities.

For further details, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the pertinent filings and disclosures provided by Trinseo for a comprehensive understanding of the Company’s financial status and strategic initiatives.

