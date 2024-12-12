Truist Financial Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.2 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,750. This represents a 34.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total value of $2,215,822.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,668,989.64. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,642 shares of company stock worth $56,073,616. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $469,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 760.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 617,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 122.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,500 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $57,149,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 322.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
