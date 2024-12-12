Truist Financial Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.94. The stock had a trading volume of 378,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of -182.85 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,750. This represents a 34.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total value of $2,215,822.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,668,989.64. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,642 shares of company stock worth $56,073,616. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $469,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 760.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 617,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 122.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,500 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $57,149,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 322.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.