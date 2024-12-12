Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 2211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Trupanion Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.80. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,513 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,789.71. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,512,482. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 80,014 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after buying an additional 142,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

