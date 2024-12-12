Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TPB opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,147 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.