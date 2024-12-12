U.S. Bancorp (USB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE USB opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

