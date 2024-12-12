UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 14,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 22,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.
UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.
