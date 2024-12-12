Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $233.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

