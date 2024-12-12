uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $26,079.34 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QURE stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in uniQure by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 336.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 8,056.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 346,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

