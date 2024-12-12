United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.72 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.800 EPS.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

