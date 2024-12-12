United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 110,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,617.80. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

