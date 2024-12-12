United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $985.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $955.00 to $985.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $797.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $503.23 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $834.56 and a 200-day moving average of $746.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.