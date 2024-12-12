United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.86.
Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,206,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $362.16 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.92.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
