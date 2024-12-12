United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,510.88. The trade was a 85.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,340 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,530 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,206,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $362.16 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

