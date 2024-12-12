United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $362.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.59 and its 200-day moving average is $340.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,300. The trade was a 52.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,340 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,530. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

