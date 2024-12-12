Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Short Interest Update

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,100 shares, a growth of 3,305.1% from the November 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Unusual Machines Stock Up 3.9 %

UMAC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,420. Unusual Machines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Allan Thomas Evans acquired 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $99,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,999.28. The trade was a 263.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,697.60. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unusual Machines

About Unusual Machines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.