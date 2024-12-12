Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CEO Sells $5,388,000.00 in Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $5,388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,350.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 580,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.