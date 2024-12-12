Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,770,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $914,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.