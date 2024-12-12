Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1,274.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 431,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VUG opened at $425.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $300.28 and a 52-week high of $427.45. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

