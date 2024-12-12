Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $211.60 and a 52 week high of $280.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.