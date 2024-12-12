Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $107.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

