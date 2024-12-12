Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 2,229 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm
Veradigm Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Veradigm
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.