Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,905. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.16. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $296.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $57,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,535.92. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $280,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,385.73. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $678,764. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

