Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $550.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $500.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of -235.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $355.66 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,726,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

